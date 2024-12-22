Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A preschool in Southsea has received an outstanding Ofsted rating following a glowing report.

Little Bears Forest Preschool, located in Langstone Centre, has been described as a ‘warm and welcoming’ place where staff are ‘exceptionally supportive.’ The inspection, which took place on September 18, found that the preschool works hard to ensure that children make considerable progress and that they settle into the environment well.

The report says: “Children are supported to settle in exceedingly well by staff, and this builds on children's confidence to talk to others and make new friendships.

MP for Early Years Education Stephen Morgan pictured visiting the Little Bears Forest Preschool, Shore Avenue, Southsea. They are the first Portsmouth Preschool to be award Outstanding by Ofsted since, Stephen became minister for Early Years.Manager is Heather Smith. Picture: Sam Stephenson. | Sam Stephenson

“The pre-school has a tremendous community feel. For example, staff have developed excellent relationships with the local university and local police. This helps children to develop a sense of belonging and build on their understanding of the world around them.”

The preschool, which is a family run business, was opened in 2016 and the staff are over the moon with the recent Ofsted outcome. The preschool is dedicated to getting children outdoors to learn about nature and the environment.

The report added: “The pre-school has a wonderful allotment that is carefully looked after by the children and staff. Children are fully involved in maintaining and harvesting their crops, which include cabbages and tomatoes. Staff use this area to excite and inspire children, and plan highly stimulating experiences.

“The pre-school is exceptional at supporting children to take care of their mental health. Staff are highly skilled at providing opportunities for children to think about how they are feeling and why their brain is making them feel a certain way.”

The inspection also outlined that parents are happy with the preschool and they say their children are ‘thriving’. The preschool makes sure that parents are involved in the community they are building through workshops about ‘at home learning’. As a result of this, there are good foundations between the staff and parents to ensure the children are receiving the best support and education.

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is an ‘open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.’ The report also highlighted that the management team are constantly working to make the preschool better to enhance what the setting offers.

Following the brilliant news of Little Bears Forest Preschool’s outstanding Ofsted rating, Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, paid a visit to celebrate the inspection.