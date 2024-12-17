Students develop into ‘mature, confident and responsible’ young people at a junior school in Fareham.

Ofsted has found that Ranvilles Junior School has ‘taken effective action’ to maintain its good rating that it received in its previous visit. The school was visited by Ofsted on October 22 and 23 and the inspection found that everything at the school is ‘centred on pupils’.

The report said: “The school’s relentless focus on ‘it could be even better’ sits at the heart of pupils’ academic and personal accomplishments. Leaders are forensic in their analysis of what works well and clear about what could be refined further. They are discerning in drawing on research and strong practice elsewhere. Any changes are well considered.

“Collaborative working with staff means new approaches are trialled first, adapted as needed and only adopted if they are proven to be in the pupils’ best interests. This single-mindedness has enhanced the curriculum and teaching since the last inspection. Prudent adaptation of published schemes plots pupils’ learning through each subject carefully.“

Teaching is mostly confident at the school and teachers have the information they need to build on the existing knowledge of pupils. Teachers make sure they check students’ understanding to ensure they are absorbing information and ‘practise, prove, perfect’ is second nature to pupils .

The report added: “The school is well aware that cohorts are changing and that provision needs adapting accordingly. Some pupils joining the school are not yet fluent readers. A phonics scheme is used to revisit the basics, but training for staff is either very recent or has not yet happened.

“Recommended strategies to tailor learning for pupils with SEND are used well in the classroom and outside expertise is sought and acted on where needed. The school is focused on working in partnership with parents to assure them that the school can meet their child’s needs and to support them with strategies to use at home.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe. The inspection found that the school could improve on its teaching of phonics beacuse there is a ‘small number of pupils at the early stages of reading are not supported well enough’.