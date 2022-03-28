Fareham College hosted the annual local school Debating Competition on March 25, where students from Cams Hill School, Boundary Oak School, Portchester Community School, Fareham Academy, and Brookfield Community School put their debate skills to the test.

Topics of debate ranged from the removal of controversial statues, arguments that social media has a positive influence on teenagers, and a proposition that Fareham should receive city status.

Judges for the competition included Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP and The News editor Mark Waldron, as well as Andrew Kaye, principal and CEO of Fareham College.

Ava and Winnie from Boundary Oak with Mark Waldron, Suella Braverman, and Andrew Kaye.

Suella Braverman said: ‘As an MP and during previous roles as a barrister, I am very passionate about the value and power of effective debate.

‘The content of debates presented has been incredibly powerful; the time students have spent researching and preparing is evident.

‘Students demonstrated various debating styles, engaged with the audience in innovative and creative ways, and made funny jokes during the competition.

Ava and Winnie from Boundary Oak arguing opposing the statement 'This House Believes That Controversial Statues Should be Removed'.

‘There has been a lot of talent on show today.’

Mark Waldron praised the outstanding effort of all school teams.

He added: ‘The students have done a fantastic job as always.

‘We have given them some really meaty subjects to discuss, and they have done so with confidence, and the preparation is evident.

‘The quality of debate has made our job very difficult as judges.’

Ashton and Daisy from Fareham Academy argued opposing the use of social media for teenagers.

After the debate, they said: ‘We were really passionate about the topic we were given and felt we worked together as a team well.

‘At first, we didn’t realise how negative social media can be on young people’s wellbeing, so debating the topic helped increase our understanding.’

Boundary Oak School students Ava and Winnie were awarded the overall winner for their outstanding debate opposing the statement, ‘This House Believes That Controversial Statues Should be Removed’.

Special mention went to Daisy from Fareham Academy, who was awarded Best Overall Speaker.

Andrew Kaye said: ‘I have been incredibly impressed with the contribution of the students, teaching and support staff and look forward to this event returning next year.’

