Students and staff at Castle View Academy took part in a range of activities to raise funds for local charities including Enable Ability, Rowans Hospice, Forgotten Veterans UK, Tall Ships Youth Trust and a local Ukraine appeal.

To kickstart the week, each year group got the opportunity to hear from a volunteer at one of the academy’s chosen local charities.

Daniel Waldren ran 34.5 miles for charity.

Music teacher Daniel Waldren completed a ‘Roll Call to Roll Call Run’ around the school fields to raise money for Comic Relief.

Beginning at 8.30am and ending at 3pm, Daniel covered a total distance of 34.5 miles, with students in Years 7 to 10 joining him at various stages of the run.

Daniel and the students raised more than £1,200 through donations from the school and local community.

Year 8 student Rosie said: ‘Helping Mr Waldren run for charity was so much fun and we enjoyed raising funds for Comic Relief.

Donations collected for Ukraine.

‘It was great to be able to take part in something new and different like this and support those who are in need.’

In support of the local Ukraine appeal, students, staff and families were also encouraged to donate foods and basic necessities which are set to be delivered to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Students also held two bake sales, raising over £100.

As part of the academy’s partnership with Greenhouse Sports, the school’s table tennis coach went head to head with students in a number of charity matches.

Principal Christian Down said: ‘Thank you to students, staff and parents across our school community for the generosity and support they showed to last week’s Charity Week.

‘It was fantastic to see everyone across the academy join together and fundraise for such important causes.

‘As a school, it is important to us that we are developing our students into kind, respectful and socially responsible young people, which means giving them opportunities like this where they can make a positive difference and see the impact of their efforts.

‘Beyond Charity Week, we will continue to give back to our local and global communities as best we can moving forward.’

