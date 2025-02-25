An £18m special school in Whiteley has been given the go-ahead by the government in a bid to provide more SEND provisions.

The Department for Education (DfE) has confirmed that Hampshire County Council can deliver the new special school following a demand for more SEND provisions.

The school, which will have an estimated cost of £18m, is one of 16 education settings that are being directly funded as part of a wider national initiative to create 60,000 additional places for young people with special educational needs.

Councillor Steve Forster, executive member for education, said: “Over recent years, the demand for SEND provision has significantly increased, placing immense pressure on our resources. We are committed to expanding our services across the county to meet this growing need, ensuring that all children have access to high-quality education.”

“We are delighted therefore to have the green light to progress towards the construction of Windmill Academy in partnership with Solent Academies Trust. Our existing direct collaboration with this Trust, through Luminous Oak – a new special school in Eastleigh set to open in 2026 – has been positive and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership as we develop Windmill Academy.”

Sharon Burt, chief executive fficer of Solent Academies Trust, said: "We are thrilled to receive approval from the Department for Education for our new special free school in Whiteley. This marks a significant milestone for both our Trust and the community.

“At Solent Academies Trust, we are driven by the belief that education has the power to transform lives. Our dedicated team is focused on creating a nurturing environment where every student can access a curriculum tailored to their individual needs, ensuring they feel valued and engaged. We look forward to building strong partnerships with families in the area, providing a supportive space where young people can thrive and be happy.”

Additionally, the DfE has indicated funding support for a third new special school in Hampshire, which will cater to 125 pupils with Social, Emotional, and Mental Health (SEMH) needs. The location for this school is yet to be determined.