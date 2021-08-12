Students at Henry Cort school in Fareham get their GCSEs

The Henry Cort Community College said it had had ‘some outstanding achievements’ in GCSEs and other qualifications, given the disruption of the last two years.

Last year’s results were on teacher-predicted grades and this year’s are on teacher-assessed grades.

Principal Claudia Cubbage said ‘We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted couple of years. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future and wish them well.’

A statement from the school added that the ‘results that students have achieved are testament to the hard work and dedication of both students and staff and show the sustained improvements that the college has made in recent years. We have some amazing outcomes.’

The college highlighted Abigail Balsdon, Rio Bardouille, Bradley Garner, Melania Greentree, who all significantly outperformed their target grades, and said that the top performers were Michael Thomas who achieved 9s in all subjects, and William Backhouse, Dylan Bidiscombe and William Campbell all averaged grade 9s across their subjects.

Grace Park overcame significant adversity to achieve similar scores.