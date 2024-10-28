Hampshire term dates for 2028/29 agreed on despite 'trickiness'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The school calendar for the academic year of 2028/29 has been agreed upon despite some “trickiness”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council officers indicate that the calendar is “the best balance of terms” as they can find in a particular year when the early Easter and Christmas on a Monday have made things “slightly tricky”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school calendar for the academic year of 2028/29 has been agreed upon despite some “trickiness”. | Hampshire County Council

This means that there are some half-week starts and finishes. But in line with teacher and staff “wishes”, the council has managed to propose two weeks at Christmas, starting on December 21, Thursday, and finishing on January 3, Wednesday.

A council officer said that the early May bank holiday means it is “necessary” to have two days, July 23 and 24, as a half week before the summer holidays commence.

Despite the “trickiness” of the calendar, the proposed plan is still considered to provide the best balance of terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said: “Our proposal around the ending of the autumn terms splits that in the middle and proposes a half-week finish to ensure that the autumn term is not too long but also the Christmas holidays aren’t compromised, representing the best balance of dates overall.”