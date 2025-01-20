Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Described as ‘innovative’ and ‘comprehensive’, a school has received a glowing Ofsted report.

The inspection took place on November 5 and 6, 2024 and it outlined that the school ‘highly’ personalises education making it flexible and ‘comprehensive’.

Horndean Technology College in Barton Cross, Horndean, have received a positive result in their recent Ofsted report. Pictured is: Headteacher Julie Summerfield with some of the pupils.Picture: Sarah Standing (140125-8401) | Sarah Standing

The Ofsted report said: “Pupils are very proud of their school. They recognise and value the way that their education is personalised to them, and the comprehensive support which is available.

“The atmosphere is calm with strong, positive relationships between pupils and staff. Pupils behave well. They have consistently positive attitudes to their learning. The few pupils who find this more difficult are supported well by the consistent high expectations and help they receive from staff.“

The school makes lessons engaging and staff use ‘robust systems to continue to check’ how well students are learning. Pupils with special educational needs ‘flourish’ at the school and staff make sure that lessons are adapted to ensure students all learn effectively.

Julie Summerfield, headteacher at Horndean Technology College, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of this Inspection. It is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of all our students, staff and the wider community.

“The recognition of our two ‘Outstanding’ grades in leadership and management and personal development is particularly gratifying, as it highlights the values and ethos that are at the very heart of our College.”

The report added: “Reading is prioritised. The school’s library encourages pupils to explore new texts. Regular reading checks help to identify pupils who need extra assistance. Those who find reading more difficult are supported through in-class sessions and small-group work.”

The inspection found that staff training is ‘highly effective’ and teachers make sure they have a lot of knowledge to pass on to students. The school also has a strong focus on personal development and there are plenty of opportunities for students to get involved in.

Julie added: “It’s always about the experience we give to students, the opportunities we offer as a school.

“To get outstanding for leadership and management, that is quite unique and for me, leadership and management is not just about the leaders, it’s about everyone in the school.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.