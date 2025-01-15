Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff have created a ‘nurturing’ and ‘highly inclusive’ environment at a primary school in Portsmouth.

The Victory Primary School, located in Allaway Avenue, was inspected by Ofsted on November 26 and 27, 2024 - and the outcome has been extremely positive.

The Ofsted outlined that the school ‘is an integral part of the local community’ and children feel safe and supported. The staff have created a ‘nurturing environment’ where children understand their emotions.

The report said: “The school has high expectations of behaviour based around its motto of seeing ‘the best in everyone’. Pupils play together happily on the playground, showing tolerance and respect for one another.

“Pupils also benefit from a rich set of experiences that develop their understanding of the world around them. These include visits to local temples and the planetarium.”

The inspection report highlighted that the curriculum has been adapted to address gaps in knowledge. As a result of these improvements, pupils are now achieving better than they were.

Kath Jones, interim head teacher at The Victory Primary School, said: “I am very pleased with the inspectors’ comments and so proud of our wonderful staff and pupils for all their hard work in securing this outcome.

“Highlighting the excellent education pupils receive here as well as the positive attitudes pupils have towards their learning and each other, the report reflects what a welcoming and inspiring place to learn our school is.

“I would also like to thank my predecessor Jim Hartley for his expert leadership and for all he has done over the years for our school, culminating in this fantastic report.”

One of the main strengths within the school is the work’s approach to phonics and reading. Children get off to a brilliant start in the early years at the school and they take ‘delight in playing and experimenting with’ sounds.

Staff make sure that there are necessary adaptions made for children with special educational needs and, as a result, children achieve well. The report said that staff check pupils’ ‘understanding effectively and address mistakes or misunderstandings well’.

The report added: “Pupils’ personal development is exceptional. The school provides extremely strong welfare and pastoral support steered by the school’s values.

“The school’s extensive nurture provision identifies and addresses the social and emotional needs of each pupil effectively. The school develops a deep sense of belonging in the children.”

The inspection found that the school needs to continue its work on improving pupils’ writing skills. The Ofsted said that ‘the school should further embed and develop the teaching of writing’.

“The inspectors’ highly encouraging comments reflect the upwards trajectory the school is on and are testament to the hard work, commitment and expertise of staff in ensuring pupils can achieve their very best and enjoy their time in school.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.