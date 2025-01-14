Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An infant school is over the moon with the outcome of its recent Ofsted inspection which found it to be ‘highly effective’ and inclusive.

Gomer Infant School, located in Pyrford Close, Gosport, had its first Ofsted inspection in 13 years on November 5 and 6, 2024 - and the outcome was extremely positive.

The inspection highlighted that personal development amongst students is outstanding and there is an ‘exceptional offer to support pupils’ personal growth.’ The school arranges a number of enrichment trips and clubs to support personal, social and health curriculum and students play an active role in developing the school.

Gomer Infant School in Pyrford Close, Gosport, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted report. Pictured is: (back l-r) Claire Woollett, assistant headteacher for inclusion, Emma Lloyd, head of school and Sarah Duffy, executive headteacher with (front l-r) Teddy (7), Isaac (7), Eloise (6), Leah (6), Roman (4), Darcie (5), Bonnie (5), Alfie (5) and Rupert (6). Picture: Sarah Standing (140125-1569) | Sarah Standing

The Ofsted said: “The school has a significant number of pupils from service family backgrounds. The school has worked closely with the Royal Navy to construct a coherent and specialist provision for these pupils. Pupils with any disadvantage attend other clubs and take up opportunities in high numbers.

“The curriculum is ambitious for all pupils. Pupils learn the full breadth of the national curriculum. The school has carefully defined what will be learned and when from Reception onwards.”

The school swifty identifies and supports children with special educational needs and staff continuously check what information students have and have not understood. As a result, children generally achieve well through the use of resources and identifying any gaps in learning.

Sarah Duffy, executive headteacher of Elson and Gomer Infant Schools, said: “I just think it has been a long time coming. We have been waiting a long time for Ofsted and it is really nice that they have come and validated all of the great work in the school.

“I think it was such a long time ago that Ofsted graded the school, so many things have changed - We were really pleased that they have recognised the school.”

The Ofsted report said: “Most pupils are fluent and accurate readers. The school treats reading as one of its highest priorities. There are clear and effective systems for reading. Staff ensure that all pupils learn sounds in a specific order to build learning over time. Pupils are able to apply these sounds in the books they read.

“Pupils love reading and have a wide range of books and stories to enjoy. Children in Reception Year revel in the telling of traditional tales and independently recite known rhymes. As a result, pupils achieve well in reading and exceed the national average for the phonics screening check.”

The safe guarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping students safe at the school. The school’s leadership is good and the governors are well informed and they ‘consistently challenge the school to do its best.’