A junior school has been described as a ‘caring’ school where ‘warm and genuine relationships’ are formed.

The report outlined that ‘the school is ambitious for its pupils and they achieve well’. The inspection said: “The school has designed an aspirational curriculum to meet the needs of pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Locks Heath Junior School has received a good Ofsted rating following its recent inspection.

“Staff have identified what pupils need to learn precisely. This is particularly strong in English and mathematics. In these subjects, pupils recall their prior learning and apply it accurately.”

Natasha Farrell, headteacher at Locks Heath Junior School, said: “Our school is a big school with a very big heart so we live by our motto where children come first - and that is at the heart of what we do.

The report highlighted that students enjoy learning and that the staff have prioritised attendance as they know the positive impact it will have on students’ education.

The safeguarding measures are effective and there are a range of opportunities available to students. Staff are proud of their work at the school and governors share the school’s high ambition to offer appropriate guidance and support.

The report added: “Pupils enjoy reading. They become fluent readers and read widely. Pupils read highquality books that match their phonics knowledge accurately.

“The school knows its pupils well. Staff recognise pupils’ barriers to learning and adapt their teaching to help them to achieve well.

“The school has high ambitions for all pupils and ensures that all pupils receive the support they need.”