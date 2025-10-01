Natural habitat for skylarks to be created to balance the impact a new Whiteley secondary school
The proposal is part of planning conditions included for the construction of the new North Whiteley Secondary School.
Hampshire County Council indicated that an area of approximately 4.1 hectares has been identified to provide a “suitable” habitat for skylarks. The area will be maintained for 25 years, and part of the field will be fenced for cattle grazing outside the bird nesting season.
The 900-pupil secondary school in Whiteley will feature a three-storey main building, comprising classrooms, a drama studio, an assembly hall, a dining hall, and a two-storey sports block. This block will include a four-court sports hall and a multi-use activity studio.
It will also have two all-weather sports pitches, grass playing fields, and a multi-use games area outside - with pupils from Henry Cort relocating there and the Fareham school then closed.
The school is expected to open in September 2027.