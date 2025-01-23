New headteacher at The Portsmouth Academy shares his delight at new role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new executive principle of a Portsmouth secondary school has spoken of his delight at the appointment saying he will do all he can to make sure his pupils succeed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Botting began his new role at The Portsmouth Academy (TPA) earlier this month following a rigorous recruitment process aimed at identifying an experienced and effective permanent headteacher.

Daniel Botting is the new Principal of The Portsmouth Academy | Samuel Poole

He said : “It is a great privilege to be joining The Portsmouth Academy as executive principal. My aim is to deliver an excellent education for every pupil at TPA. I believe firmly in the power that education has to transform pupils’ life chances. From my experience as a headteacher, and from my own personal experience, I know the difference a great school can make to a young person’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his extensive experience as a headteacher and inspector with Ofsted, Mr Botting says he will be drawing on his knowledge of educational best practice from schools across the country to build on the good work already taking place at the Academy. He added that he has a clear vision for the school and has already been enjoying getting to know his colleagues and students at TPA.

He said: “In my work for Ofsted, I have had the chance to explore the work of schools across the South. I see the many different ways that schools are helping pupils to achieve their full potential. At TPA, and for the other schools we serve across Portsmouth, I will draw on this and my wider leadership experience to make sure that we give every pupil the chance to succeed academically and personally.”

The academy comes under the umbrella of The Thinking Schools Academy Trust, which which Mr Botting has also been appointed as the regional director for the South, which said the appointment ‘is an exciting next step for the academy’.

Daniel Botting (L) with Michelle Smith (R), who was interim Principal at the school, will continue to work together | Samuel Poole

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Smith, the outgoing Interim Executive Principal of the school, will continue to work closely with Mr Botting to ensure a smooth transition for pupils, staff and parents and then return to her role as the Trust’s Regional Director for the South East of England.

Mrs Smith expressed her confidence in Mr. Botting’s leadership, stating: “The Trust leadership team and I are confident that Mr. Botting is the right person to drive TPA forward. His wealth of experience and passion for education align perfectly with our mission to Aspire, Achieve, and Respect.

“I know he will ensure that the academy continues to go from strength to strength and I look forward to working alongside him within the Trust and will continue to champion the school community.”