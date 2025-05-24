A magnificent splash pad has opened at a special school in memory of little boy dubbed a “shining star” who tragically died.

The new shining star splash pad has been opened at Cliffdale Primary Academy in Battenburg Avenue thanks to the amazing fundraising efforts in memory of Hayden-Jay Archbold who died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of six in September 2023 from a rare condition.

Pictured is: (back left) Nicola Payne, executive principal at Cliffdale Primary Academy with school captains, teachers and other children. | Sarah Standing

Hayden lived in Fratton with his parents Lauren Emery and Glen Archbold who said they were left ‘speechless’ by how fantastic the splash park looked when they attended the opening yesterday (Friday, May 23). The splash pad will provide a sensory experience through waterplay for the school’s youngsters, many whom struggle to enjoy the same experience at a public facility.

Lauren said: “The school has just gone above and beyond. We are so pleased that they have done this, and especially in Hayden's honour.

“He used to love going to Southsea Splash Park but he couldn’t cope with it when it was really busy, so he would have absolutely loved this. He would have been in there with them all.”

Hayden-Jay Archbold with his parents Lauren Emery and Glen Archbold, and older brother Logan-Jay | Family picture

As well as holding an official opening ceremony, the school, which caters for children with complex learning difficulties, also held an art week and family picnic to celebrate the opening of the splash pad which features a number of water jets and other play facilities.

Executive principal Nicola Payne said: “We are absolutely delighted to be opening our Shining Star Splash Pad at Cliffdale Primary Academy. A year and a half ago we lost Hayden, and our whole community experienced a shared grief and disbelief. We wanted to remember Hayden positively and create a legacy which brings joy, just like he did.

Hayden-Jay Archbold | Family picture

“I am immensely proud of the way the Cliffdale staff, families and friends pulled together to raise money for this special project. Due to our children's complex needs and disabilities, most are unable to cope in a busy splash pad in a local park, so they miss out on these fun experiences.

“I can't wait to see the children playing, communicating and laughing in our splash pad. I will always remember Hayden, Cliffdale's Shining Star, who made this all possible.”

The family said the school was looking at the potential of installing a splash pad before Hayden died. But the decision to do it in his honour meant that the combined fundraising power of the the school community as well as by the family resulted in the facility being ‘even better’.

Pictured is: Hayden-Jay's parents Glen Archbold and Lauren Emery. Picture: Sarah Standing (230525-3601) | Sarah Standing

Glen said that he was blown away by the support given to his family by the school as well as by those people who generously donated, meaning that more than £20,000 in total was raised for the project.

He thanked everyone who had helped to raise funds and thanked the school for their on-going support and said he was delighted that Hayden’s memory was being celebrated and cherished by so many people.

“It is amazing to think of how much of an impact my little boy has on the school and we are grateful that his memory will live on.”