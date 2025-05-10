Pictures: St John's C of E Primary School hosts mammoth VE Day bonanza with live music, ice cream and magician

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th May 2025, 18:51 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 19:20 BST

St John’s C of E Primary School has hosted a huge VE Day celebration equipped with live music.

The celebration, which took place on Friday, May 9, involved all 390 students at the school - and it went down a treat.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II - and communities across the city have come together over the past week to celebrate the 80th anniversary which took place on May 8.

The festivities welcomed Eliza Young who performed live music in front of the pupils before a visit from the magician, Silly Scott.

The school also enjoyed ice cream, cake by Bloors Cakes as well as two hours of craft time and a visit from Enchanted Bubbles.

St John's C of E Primary School in Grove Road, Gosport, held a VE Day celebration for the 80th anniversary. Pictured is: (l-r) Bella (9), Noah (9), Laura (8), Jack (8) and Amelie (9) Picture: Sarah Standing (090525-6610)

St John's C of E Primary School in Grove Road, Gosport, held a VE Day celebration for the 80th anniversary. Pictured is: Olivia (9) Picture: Sarah Standing (090525-6610)

St John's C of E Primary School in Grove Road, Gosport, held a VE Day celebration for the 80th anniversary. Pictured is: (l-r) Evie (9), Belle (10), Kacey (10), Lola (9) and Dulcie (9) Picture: Sarah Standing (090525-6610)

St John's C of E Primary School in Grove Road, Gosport, held a VE Day celebration for the 80th anniversary. Pictured is: (l-r) Mollie (10), Lorenzo (10), Ivy (10) and Lottie (10) Picture: Sarah Standing (090525-6610)

