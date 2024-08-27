Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth College has axed its long-running journalism course from its offering, bringing to an end 60 years of training the country’s journalists.

The college has said that a “slow but steady decline in student interest” in their courses has forced its decision - with an unconfirmed number of staff being made redundant as a result.

Inside a busy newsroom

It is understood the 28-week NCTJ diploma newspaper journalism has been axed along with the college’s apprenticeship programme, with students signed up for September being given advice, and those still completing their apprenticeships being offered support.

The move brings to an end 60 years of training at the site formerly known as Highbury College before it merged with Portsmouth College in 2021. The offerings at the college have changed over the decades with both traditional print and broadcast qualifications being offered, which then evolved into more rounded courses and then also apprenticeships.

The college can also lay claim to famous alumni including television broadcasters John Pienaar and Mark Austin. The News’ own publishing editor Mark Waldron and editor Kelly Brown also both went to Highbury College.

Matt Phelps, the college’s deputy CEO curriculum, said: “Our Highbury Campus has a long and proud heritage of journalism training spanning six decades. During that time we have trained some of the country’s finest journalists.

“The decision to end training was certainly not taken lightly but reflects the changing face of the industry which has sadly resulted in a slow but steady decline in student interest. We are of course committed to supporting all students and apprentices currently on courses through to completion.

“The very small number of new applicants for this September will receive the appropriate careers, information, advice and guidance from our specialist team to support them with their next steps.

“Should there be a resurgence in interest in future years we will of course look at reintroducing journalism studies but at this stage it’s simply not viable.”

The nearest journalism courses, accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists, is at the nearby University of Portsmouth.

It is not yet known what the space currently used by the journalism course at the Highbury campus will be used for, or if any other courses have also been stopped ahead of September.