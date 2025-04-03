St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School has received a glowing Ofsted report following its most recent visit which took place on February 25 and 26.

The inspection found that the school is a ‘happy and welcoming’ place where pupils thrive and engage in meaningful learning experiences.

The Ofsted said: “From the beginning of their journey in the school, pupils enthusiastically rise to meet these expectations and enjoy their learning.

“The vast majority of pupils are well prepared for the next stage of education because they build secure knowledge in many areas of the curriculum.”

Children benefit from an ‘ambitious, broad and balanced’ curriculum and teachers have good subject knowledge which results in ‘clear and precise’ targets for pupils.

Professional development is also a priority at the school which gives staff the opprtunity to share knowledge and learn from one another. This development means teachers convey information clearly and they check on the understanding of pupils regularly.

Jenny Verhiest, headteacher at St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School, said: “I am thrilled with our amazing Ofsted report.

“Inspectors praised our school's nurturing environment, exceptional behaviour, and unwavering commitment to our mission: 'love one another as I have loved you.' It highlighted the work we do to celebrate our many cultures and languages (51 languages spoken within our school community).

“I was particularly proud of how our supportive atmosphere, high-quality teaching, broad curriculum, and outstanding pastoral care was commended. This reflects the dedication of staff, families, and pupils.”

The Ofsted added: “In every year group, the pupils at St Swithun’s love stories and reading.

“Staff are well trained, and children start to learn sounds that letters make from when they join the school. Pupils who need support are quickly identified and helped to catch up.

“The school provides a rich and nurturing environment that promotes pupils’ broader development. The curriculum is enhanced through a variety of enrichment activities.”

The behaviour at the school is good and this is because there are clear policies and expectations of how pupils should behave and treat eachother. ‘The school fosters a strong sense of responsibility among pupils, encouraging them to contribute positively to the school.’

. St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School is celebrating a positive Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Jenifer Verhiest with children from the school in Portsmouth Picture: Sam Stephenson | Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

1 . St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School is celebrating a positive Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Jenifer Verhiest with children from the school in Portsmouth Picture: Sam Stephenson | Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

2 . St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School is celebrating a positive Ofsted report. Pictured is Headteacher Jenifer Verhiest with children from the school in Portsmouth | Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3 . St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School is celebrating a positive Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Jenifer Verhiest with children from the school in Portsmouth Picture: Sam Stephenson | Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

4 . St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School is celebrating a positive Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Jenifer Verhiest with children from the school in Portsmouth Picture: Sam Stephenson | Sam Stephenson Photo Sales