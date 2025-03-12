A primary school has made ‘substantial improvements’ following a period of instability.

Woodcot Primary School, located in Tukes Avenue, Gosport, is ‘proud’ of its recent Ofsted outcome following an inspection which took place on January 21 and 22, 2025.

Woodcot Primary School had 48 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 102 and in maths it was 100.

The inspection outlined that the school is a ‘happy and safe place’ where staff ‘secure positive relationships’.

The report said: “Woodcot primary is a place where pupils are happy and safe - This school is emerging from a significant period of instability. With the help of the trust, leaders have brought about substantial improvements to the curriculum, pupils’ behaviour and attendance.

“The school is improving how well pupils learn through the development of a well sequenced curriculum. It has identified the important knowledge pupils need to know and remember across subjects.”

The inspection found that the children get off to a ‘great start in the early years’ and staff make sure they quickly learn important reading and writing skills. Children share ‘stories, learn rhymes and develop an understanding of the world around them.’

Reading is ‘prioritised throughout the school from the early years’ and teachers follow the phonics programme well - This means that pupils are prepared for the future years at the school.

“Visitors to the school leave with the strong impression of both the children’s and staff’s enthusiasm, happiness, supportiveness, and kindness and recognise that the children enjoy being at Woodcot.”

The inspection added that the personal development at the primary school is good and pupils learn about staying fit and healthy. A number of trips and experiences are on offer to enrich the students’ skills.

A spokesperson for the school added: “We are very pleased with the outcome of our inspection and you will be able to read more about the inspector’s judgements in the published report.

The Ofsted report has highlighted some areas of improvement to ensure students achieve well consistently. The report says that teachers should always check what students understand to ensure there are no gaps in knowledge and that teaching should be adapted to suit all children, including those with special educational needs.