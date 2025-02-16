Purbrook Infant School described as 'ambitious' and 'inclusive' in recent Ofsted report
Purbrook Infant School, located in Aldermoor Road East, was inspected by Ofsted on January 7 and 8, 2025.
The inspection found the school to be a ‘warm and nurturing’ place where children are highly ambitious and thrive.
The Ofsted said: “The school provides an excellent education for pupils. It has created an exceptional curriculum that is resolutely focused on all pupils achieving the very best they can. There is a sharp focus on the key knowledge and skills that pupils need to learn well.
“Staff use their excellent subject knowledge to skilfully bring learning to life. They model learning with great expertise.
“Pupils who are disadvantaged, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), benefit exceptionally well. This is because staff identify pupils’ additional needs accurately and make suitable adaptations. Consequently, pupils build their understanding step by step and achieve highly.”
The inspection also outlined that reading is at the heart of the school and there is a strong emphasis on ensuring that children get off to a swift start. Teachers are able to quickly and accurately identify when a pupil needs additional help.
Students are ‘highly motivated’ and they are ‘captivated’ by what they learn in lessons. The school also promotes wider development and the school ‘carefully considers’ what children would benefit from.
The Ofsted added: “Leaders and governors have an accurate view of the school’s performance. They are united in their vision to provide the very best opportunities for pupils and their families. Parents and carers rightfully endorse the quality of education their children receive.”
