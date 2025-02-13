Major 'milestone' for King's Academy Bay House as its 'dedication' results in good Ofsted
King’s Academy Bay House, located in Gomer Lane, Gosport, is over the moon at its new Ofsted rating following an inspection on January 7 and 8.
The secondary school previously received a ‘requires improvement’ rating back in January 2023 - but following two years of ‘dedication’, it is now a ‘good’ school.
The report outlined that the school has ‘significantly improved’ since the last inspection and the attitudes towards learning are now positive.
The Ofsted said: “The curriculum is broad and ambitious. The school’s recent focus on curriculum development is apparent.
“Students in the sixth form benefit from an established and successful curriculum. The school has broadened the range of vocational subjects and additional qualifications available, to complement the very strong academic offer.”
Christopher Willis, who was appointed headteacher of King’s Academy Bay House in 2023, said: “This moment marks an important milestone for our school. Our ‘good’ rating in all areas is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our staff, pupils, and wider community.
“The inspection report highlights the culture of kindness, resilience, and mutual respect that we have worked so hard to foster.
“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our staff, pupils, and parents, whose support and belief in our vision have been instrumental in this success.”
The Ofsted highlighted that staff have strong subject knowledge and they ‘refine and deepen their expertise’ by sharing best practice in meetings. The school also works hard to accurately identifies students that have special educational needs.
The report added: “The wider personal development of pupils is a strength of the school.
“The school has undergone several significant changes in the last academic year, including joining a new trust.
“Staff are positive about the improvements and many feel that leaders do all they can to enable staff to focus on pupils’ learning. The trust and the school know they have more to do to ensure that well-being remains a priority.”
Nick Cross, CEO of King's Group Academies, said: “I am incredibly proud of King's Academy Bay House for this outstanding achievement. Our vision at King's Group Academies is to provide 'Opportunity and Success on a Global Stage'.
“Colleagues at King's Academy Bay House have done so much to make this a reality. The rapid improvement is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and hard work of the entire community — colleagues, students, governors, trustees, parents and carers — who have embraced the challenge of driving up standards with passion and determination.
“We remain committed to building on this success and ensuring that King's Academy Bay House continues to go from strength to strength.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe.