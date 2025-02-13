A secondary school is celebrating a major milestone as it receives a good Ofsted following its previous ‘requires improvement’ rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King’s Academy Bay House, located in Gomer Lane, Gosport, is over the moon at its new Ofsted rating following an inspection on January 7 and 8.

The secondary school previously received a ‘requires improvement’ rating back in January 2023 - but following two years of ‘dedication’, it is now a ‘good’ school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King's Academy Bay House has worked extremely hard to secure a 'good' Ofsted following its previous 'requires improvement' rating. | King's Academy Bay House

The report outlined that the school has ‘significantly improved’ since the last inspection and the attitudes towards learning are now positive.

“Students in the sixth form benefit from an established and successful curriculum. The school has broadened the range of vocational subjects and additional qualifications available, to complement the very strong academic offer.”

Christopher Willis, who was appointed headteacher of King’s Academy Bay House in 2023, said: “This moment marks an important milestone for our school. Our ‘good’ rating in all areas is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our staff, pupils, and wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The inspection report highlights the culture of kindness, resilience, and mutual respect that we have worked so hard to foster.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our staff, pupils, and parents, whose support and belief in our vision have been instrumental in this success.”

The Ofsted highlighted that staff have strong subject knowledge and they ‘refine and deepen their expertise’ by sharing best practice in meetings. The school also works hard to accurately identifies students that have special educational needs.

The report added: “The wider personal development of pupils is a strength of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff are positive about the improvements and many feel that leaders do all they can to enable staff to focus on pupils’ learning. The trust and the school know they have more to do to ensure that well-being remains a priority.”

Nick Cross, CEO of King's Group Academies, said: “I am incredibly proud of King's Academy Bay House for this outstanding achievement. Our vision at King's Group Academies is to provide 'Opportunity and Success on a Global Stage'.

“Colleagues at King's Academy Bay House have done so much to make this a reality. The rapid improvement is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and hard work of the entire community — colleagues, students, governors, trustees, parents and carers — who have embraced the challenge of driving up standards with passion and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe.