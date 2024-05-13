Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A primary school in Cosham has been described as an ‘inclusive’ and ‘safe’ place where children thrive in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The report said: “Pupils are proud of their school. Some pupils face challenges in life and are supported well by the school because it creates an inclusive, safe culture. Pupils enjoy warm relationships with their caring teachers. The school sets high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. They are polite, welcoming and engage well during lessons.

Portsdown Primary School in Cosham, has retained a Good Ofsted report.Pictured is: (middle) Headteacher Ash Vaghela with (l-r) Teddy Wright (7), Kasinadh Lineesh (7), Melody Taylor (8) and Bridie Hayward (7).Picture: Sarah Standing (070524-1939)

“The school provides pupils with opportunities that help bring learning to life. Pupils go on trips, such as Portsmouth’s historic dockyard. Older pupils relish taking on important roles such as sports leaders and school councillors.”

The inspection also found that the school prioritises reading and mathematics to ensure that children are achieving as well as possible. This is because ‘after the pandemic, key stage 2 pupils, in particular, fell behind. They did not achieve well as they should have in national tests.’ Staff have been working hard to make improvements in this area.

The report added: “Teachers plan well-structured lessons which enable pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) to achieve well. In subjects such as computing, pupils with SEND are well supported to understand internet safety and to make wise choices over the use of apps.

“Teachers routinely check that pupils have understood and address misconceptions. Most staff have strong subject knowledge and know how to deliver the curriculum effectively.”

The school carefully considers how to develop children’s enjoyment of reading and the phonics programme helps build up pupils’ recognition of letters and sounds. The report also found that the safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.