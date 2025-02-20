Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary school has been described as a ‘harmonious’, ‘safe’ and ‘highly inclusive’ place.

St Jude’s Catholic Primary School, located in Bishopsfield Road, Fareham, has recently received a glowing Ofsted following its inspection which took place on January 7 and 8.

The inspection outlined that the pupils enjoy the ‘harmonious’ and ‘safe’ environment within the school. Pupils have ‘well-developed social skills’ and they ‘play happily together’.

The report said: “The school is determined to provide a broad, balanced and high-quality education for all pupils. The school has designed an ambitious curriculum for all subjects.

“Teachers have strong subject knowledge. They consistently use effective strategies to explain new ideas and concepts. For example, in the early years, adults develop children’s understanding well through carefully targeted conversations and questions.”

The inspection ensures that children with special educational needs recieve a high quality education and staff provide ‘targeted interventions and support’. Pupils at the school ‘benefit from bespoke learning packages delivered by expert staff’.

The school works hard to make sure that all pupils ‘learn to read with fluency and comprehension as quickly as possible’. The school helps children develop a wide range of ‘vocabularies’ which allows pupils to understand the text they are reading.

The report added: “Pupils achieve highly in reading. The school ensures that all pupils learn to read with fluency and comprehension as quickly as possible. Well-trained staff deliver the school’s chosen phonics programme skilfully and consistently.

“Strong relationships pervade the school. When taking part in group conversations, pupils listen carefully to each other and confidently build on what their peers have to say. Right from the start of early years, children learn to follow clear routines.”

Pupils learn age-appropriate knowledge about healthy relationships and how to keep themselves safe. They also demonstrate a ‘strong understanding of tolerance and mutual respect’ through their inclusive attitudes.