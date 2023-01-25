Unprecedented industrial action will hit 150 institutions throughout February and March, including the University of Portsmouth. University and College Union (UCU) representatives have been in talks with The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) over pay, working conditions and pension cuts.

In total, 70,000 UCU members are expected to walk out. The union has rejected a pay offer of between four and five per cent.

University of Portsmouth workers on strike in 2016. Picture: Miles O'Leary.

They are demanding an increased monetary package to deal with cost of living crisis, as well as amending the use of insecure contracts. UCU general secretary Jo Grady said university vice-chancellors would rather force campuses to shut down rather than deal with the situation.

He added: ‘There is a clear route out of these disputes, but at present vice-chancellors lack the political will to take it. They are failing staff who want to get back to work, and students who want to get on with their studies.

‘Students understand that staff working conditions are their learning conditions and we are proud to have their support in these disputes. A system that relies on low pay and the rampant use of insecure contracts is a system which fails everyone.’

Strike action will take place throughout February and March. It is due to start next Wednesday, with further dates earmarked for February 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28 and March 1, 2, 16, 17, 20, 21 and 22.

Lecturers and staff at University of Portsmouth taking part in a national strike over pay in 2013. Picture: Allan Hutchings (133012-525)

A University of Portsmouth spokesman said: ‘We respect our colleagues' right to take industrial action and recognise the financial pressures being faced with the rising cost of living. Teaching continues until Friday, May 12, and is followed by an assessment period from Monday, May 15, to Friday 23 June.

‘The University will continue to work with colleagues to mitigate against any impact of industrial action on our students. The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) conducts collective pay negotiations with trade unions on behalf of higher education employers.’

As previously reported in The News, a University of Portsmouth spokesman said they will continue to work with colleagues to mitigate against any impact of industrial action on students.