Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A primary school has been described as a place where children receive an ‘excellent education’ following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The report said: “Relationships between staff and pupils are extremely strong and based on mutual respect. As a result, pupils behave impeccably well. They are attentive and enthusiastic in lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Wider curriculum opportunities are planned carefully to enhance pupils’ learning. Trips and visits reinforce different areas of the curriculum. Pupils are keen to represent their school in a variety of ways and proud to take up the exceptional leadership opportunities on offer.

“The school is unrelenting in its ambition, and this is highly evident in the design of the curriculum. It reflects the context and experiences of pupils in this community. In every subject, the content is carefully considered to make sure pupils build the knowledge and skills that they need.” The teaching is strong and there is a clear focus on systematic teaching when it comes to phonics. This ensures that students develop at the correct rate to become fluent readers and for pupils that are struggling, teachers make sure that they receive the necessary support.

The report also found that disadvantaged children and children with special educational needs achieve well. This is because there is careful consideration in every lesson and teachers regularly check the progress of their students.

Miss Way, headteacher, said: “We were delighted that our child-centred ethos was recognised by the inspectors - Fostering a love of learning which will extend beyond a child’s time at Red Barn is a key driver for our staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Barn Community Primary School has received an outstanding Ofsted.

“Our curriculum, which is influenced by the children’s choice of topics, was recognised as being a major contributor to children’s outcomes.