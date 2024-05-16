'Unrelenting in its ambition': Red Barn Community Primary School receives outstanding Ofsted
Red Barn Community Primary School, located in Linden Lea, Portchester, was inspected by Ofsted on March 26 and 27, 2024, which found it to be an outstanding school. The inspection found that the children benefit from an ‘ambitious curriculum and the staff have high expectations of each and every pupil.
The report said: “Relationships between staff and pupils are extremely strong and based on mutual respect. As a result, pupils behave impeccably well. They are attentive and enthusiastic in lessons.
“Wider curriculum opportunities are planned carefully to enhance pupils’ learning. Trips and visits reinforce different areas of the curriculum. Pupils are keen to represent their school in a variety of ways and proud to take up the exceptional leadership opportunities on offer.
“The school is unrelenting in its ambition, and this is highly evident in the design of the curriculum. It reflects the context and experiences of pupils in this community. In every subject, the content is carefully considered to make sure pupils build the knowledge and skills that they need.” The teaching is strong and there is a clear focus on systematic teaching when it comes to phonics. This ensures that students develop at the correct rate to become fluent readers and for pupils that are struggling, teachers make sure that they receive the necessary support.
The report also found that disadvantaged children and children with special educational needs achieve well. This is because there is careful consideration in every lesson and teachers regularly check the progress of their students.
Miss Way, headteacher, said: “We were delighted that our child-centred ethos was recognised by the inspectors - Fostering a love of learning which will extend beyond a child’s time at Red Barn is a key driver for our staff.
“Our curriculum, which is influenced by the children’s choice of topics, was recognised as being a major contributor to children’s outcomes.
“The Senior Leadership Team would like to express their gratitude for the hard work and dedication of the children, parents and carers, staff and governors in securing this outcome. “ The report adds: “Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and during social times is excellent. Pupils learn that everyone has the right to learn, be respected and be safe. They understand these rights and enact them daily. Attendance is high for all pupils. Where it falls below expected levels, the school offers support to ensure that pupils’ attendance improves.”
