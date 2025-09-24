Iconic landmarks in the city are set to feature as part of a special ‘Baton of Hope’ tour around the city on Friday (September 26) to raise awareness of a suicide prevention initiative.

The 105 bearers, all of whom have been impacted in some way by suicide, will carry the Olympic torch-style baton through key locations including Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the Mary Rose, Spinnaker Tower, and across the water and back to Gosport, through Explosion Museum.

The Portsmouth event will kick off at 8am at Mick’s Monster Burgers, starting at the top of Portsmouth Hill and walking down into Paulsgrove before finishing at 6pm at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier. Along the 30km route there will be events and activities for visitors to take part in throughout the day. The baton will also visit venues offering support services to vulnerable people in the area.

Baton of Hope route map through Portsmouth | Baton of Hope

The Baton of Hope UK is a charity dedicated to suicide prevention that was founded in 2021 by four men – two of whom are fathers who have lost their sons to suicide. The charity has created a gold and silver baton – a symbol similar to the Olympic torch, but one that celebrates mental health and well-being instead of physical health.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan iis among those who will be carrying a baton. He said: “I’m delighted the Baton of Hope will be coming to Portsmouth this Friday, providing us with an opportunity to raise awareness about suicide prevention, speak about mental health and encourage people to seek support.

“I encourage all local people who are available to come out and support this event in any way they can.

“I look forward to carrying the baton and speaking with local people about what more can be done to support those struggling with their mental health.”

Portsmouth Baton of Hope project leader Lara Kynvin added: “We are so incredibly proud to bring the baton to Portsmouth.

“The community and organisations across the area have all shown such great support and are keen to be involved to help us to get people talking about suicide, breaking the stigma around it, and saving lives.”

The Baton of Hope has been travelling across the UK since the beginning of the month to spark conversations about mental health and encourage people to seek support. It first toured England in 2023, and Portsmouth is among 20 areas it is visiting during the second tour.

The founders believe that by taking the symbol around the UK it can help to galvanise individuals, companies and communities behind a shared mission to reduce suicide deaths.

Portsmouth City Council is supporting the event, and Victoria Park - Portsmouth's 'People's Park' - will host the Baton Bearer Village, with the baton passing through the park and then ending the tour there.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Speak Their Name suicide memorial quilt will be on display at Portsmouth Central Library from 26 – 27 September and Portsmouth Cathedral from 29 September – 8 October.

The baton arrives from Basingstoke on Thursday evening (September 24) after it is collected by Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin, and will be handed to its next location Jersey on Saturday (September 27).

If you’ve been affected and bereaved by suicide, Cruse is a dedicated service providing free and confidential support across Portsmouth, Southampton, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Call 0330 555 0129, or visit crusenow.org.uk

If you need urgent help with your mental health, there is free support available 24/7 from:

Samaritans – call 116 123 or email [email protected]

Shout – text HANTS to 85258

If it’s an emergency, call an ambulance using 999