Areas in Portsmouth with highest Covid rates. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

12 worst hotspots for Covid cases in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville

The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in the Portsmouth area.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:57 am

In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham South and Landport.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to August 25.

COVID LATEST: Latest coronavirus case numbers for Hampshire | Portsmouth now has the highest Covid infection rate in Hampshire

We have pulled together the 12 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 500 cases per 100,000 in the Portsmouth.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

2. Southbourne, Bosham and Thorney

There was a covid rate of 512.5 cases per 100,000 in Southbourne, Bosham and Thorney - which includes Emsworth - in the seven days to August 25. Cases were up 10 per cent compared to the week before.

Photo: -

3. Fratton Kingston

There was a covid rate of 520.7 cases per 100,000 in Fratton Kingston in the seven days to August 25. Cases were up 34.1 per cent compared to the week before.

Photo: -

4. Brockhurst

There was a covid rate of 526.5 cases per 100,000 in Brockhurst in the seven days to August 25. Cases were up 80 per cent compared to the week before.

Photo: -

