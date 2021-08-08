In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Horndean North.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to August 3.

The figures come as the final lockdown measures were eased from July 19.

We have pulled together the eight neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 400 cases per 100,000 in the Portsmouth.

However the number of cases had fallen in five out of the six areas with the worst Covid rates.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

Fareham West had a Covid infection rate of 408.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to August 3. Cases have increased by 138.5 per cent compared to the week before.

Cosham South had a Covid infection rate of 409.4 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to August 3. Cases have increased by 30.8 per cent compared to the week before.

Old Portsmouth and Southsea had a Covid infection rate of 409.4 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to August 3. Cases have increased by 50 per cent compared to the week before.