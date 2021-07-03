Coronavirus in Portsmouth: Here are the 6 worst hotspots for Covid cases across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville and Gosport
The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in the Portsmouth area.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 11:25 am
In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham North and Fratton West and Portsea.
It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to June 27.
COVID LATEST: Latest coronavirus case numbers for Hampshire | Portsmouth now has the highest Covid infection rate in Hampshire
The figures come as Portsmouth continues to have the highest overall Covid infection rate in Hampshire - with 149.4 cases per 100,000.
We have pulled together the 6 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 200 cases per 100,000 across the Portsmouth area – the areas are mainly in Portsmouth or Gosport.
Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.
Page 1 of 2