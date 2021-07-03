In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham North and Fratton West and Portsea.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to June 27.

The figures come as Portsmouth continues to have the highest overall Covid infection rate in Hampshire - with 149.4 cases per 100,000.

We have pulled together the 6 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 200 cases per 100,000 across the Portsmouth area – the areas are mainly in Portsmouth or Gosport.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map.

2. Southsea Haslemere Road Southsea Haslemere Road had a Covid infection rate of 212.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 27.

3. Fratton West and Portsea Fratton West and Portsea had a Covid infection rate of 225.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 27.

4. Brockhurst Brockhurst had a Covid infection rate of 234 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 27.