In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Fratton North and Leigh Park.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to October 26.

We have pulled together the X areas with a coronavirus rate of over 800 cases per 100,000 in Hampshire.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map mean. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Springvale and Itchen Abbas There was a covid rate of 801.3 cases per 100,000 in Springvale and Itchen Abbas in the seven days to October 26. But cases were down 3.5 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Netley There was a covid rate of 804.2 cases per 100,000 in Netley in the seven days to October 26. Cases were up 46.7 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Fratton North There was a covid rate of 807.4 cases per 100,000 in Fratton North in the seven days to October 26. Cases were up 38.6 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales