These are the biggest Covid hotspots in Hampshire. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Covid in Hampshire: 7 hotspots with highest coronavirus rates in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville

The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 19th November 2021, 5:39 pm

In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Southsea Prince Albert Road.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to November 14.

We have pulled together the 7 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 800 cases per 100,000 in the Portsmouth.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key

Key explaining what the colours on the map mean.

Photo: -

2. Fair Oak

The infection rate in Fair Oak was 813.5 per 100,000 in the seven days to November 14. Cases were up 89.4 per cent compared to the week before.

Photo: -

3. Hedge End North and Botley North

The infection rate in Hedge End North and Botley North was 830.6 per 100,000 in the seven days to November 14. Cases were up 58.3 per cent compared to the week before.

Photo: -

4. Southsea Prince Albert Road

The infection rate in Southsea Prince Albert Road was 843.5 per 100,000 in the seven days to November 14. Cases were up 96.3 per cent compared to the week before.

Photo: -

