Thousands of vaccines will be available at GP practices, outreach clinics, hospital hubs and mass vaccination centres with no booking required on December 31, while slots for booked appointments continue to be regularly added to the national booking service.

Mass vaccination centres including Hamble House at St James’s Hospital in Portsmouth will also open as walk-in clinics from 8am to 3pm on New Year’s Day.

Dr Matt Nisbet, clinical lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: ‘Our local NHS has done an amazing job in expanding vaccination capacity in the run up to Christmas and New Year.

‘Now it’s your turn to do your bit to protect yourself and others by booking in or attending a walk-in or booking an appointment to get your jab. Please don’t put this off - the sooner you get a booster, the sooner you’ll increase your protection against the virus.’

Clinical director of the Solent vaccination programme, Angela Anderson, added: ‘Getting your booster is vital in helping to protect yourself and your loved ones from Covid-19. We also welcome those people who would like their first of second dose.

‘We have capacity across our centres, with walk-ins on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

‘It’s also really easy to book your appointment online by logging on to the national booking service. Don’t delay in getting yours.’

Walk-ins are taking place in the following locations across Hampshire and Isle of Wight New Year’s Eve:

The Drayton Surgery, Havant Road, Drayton: 9am – 12.30pm

Hamble House, St James’ Hospital, Southsea: 8am – 3pm

Oakley Road Vaccination Centre, Oakley Road, Southampton: 8am – 3pm

Southampton General Hospital: 9am – 2pm

Boyatt Wood Pharmacy, Shakespeare Road, Eastleigh: 9am – 5pm

AR Pharmacy, Hazel Farm Road, Totton: 9am - 1pm

Milford on Sea War Memorial Hospital, Lymington: 8.30am - 12pm

Hayling Island Health Centre, Elm Grove, Hayling Island: 9am - 11am and 1pm - 4pm

Waterlooville Health Centre, Dryden Close: 8.30am - 12.30pm

Lowford Vaccine Clinic, Bursledon Community Centre, Portsmouth Road: 9am – 12pm and 1.30pm - 4pm

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, Aldermaston Road, Basingstoke: 10am - 4pm

Riverside Centre, The Quay, Newport: 8am – 3pm

Newport Health Centre, Carisbrooke High Street, Newport: 9am - 2pm

Anyone unable to attend a Covid-19 jab slot booked through the national booking service is asked to visit the website or call 119.

