The next phase of plans to create more flats as well a leisure centre, and a community health centre at the former Royal Haslar Hospital site have been given the go-ahead.

Applicant Haslar Developments Limited received approval for 74 flats at the north eastern corner of the former main hospital building from Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board.

The flats plan for Royal Haslar Hospital have been given the green light | Sarah Standing

This planning application (reference 22/00232/FULL) is for 41 one-bed flats and 33 with two bedrooms. The flats will be built in block C, D, and part of E of the old hospital across the basement, ground, first and second floors. A health club/pool/spa will be built in the basement. The facilities will initially be for residents only but membership will then be opened up to the public.

The development site includes the quadrangle and the former pathology building to the north of the main entrance to be used as a new medical centre at the site next to Haslar Road. The quadrangle will provide an underground car park with 291 parking bays as opposed to the original 253 bays in the outline planning application. The change of use for the pathology building to form a community health centre was granted but is surrounded in controversy.

The Gosport hospital's closure in July 2009 marked the end of over 250 years of service to military personnel, and local community, with the site being bought by developers for £3million the same year. Since then there has been a slow process evaluating and securing the first phase of planning permission for the site, with some of the smaller self-contained homes on the site also sold off to individuals.

The 'centre' of the three-sided hospital building will be one of the next phases of development on the site and will be transformed into more apartments with landscaping to in front. The buildings which stood inside the courtyard area have now been demolished. Picture: Sarah Standing (290824-5760)

Buildings at the site have already been demolished and others, like Canada House, have already been turned into flats.

At the meeting, agent Eamonn Prenter said the NHS is asking for 10,000-square feet of health care space at a peppercorn rent. He said the margins on this project are slight and the medical facility was granted 15 years ago has not so far happened.

The NHS does not have capacity to service, staff or provide health facilities at the proposed centre, planning documents said. The health facility has now moved to the pathology building with a change of use from commercial and freeing up space for more flats.

Council officer Trevor Campbell-Smith confirmed to members that there is currently a shortfall in healthcare places in Gosport for 1,207 patients.

The officers report said that to solve the health care requirement private health providers may also be explored. It said: “One GP has expressed an interest however it is not clear whether this will be taken forward, or what level of floorspace it would occupy if it were.”

Cllr Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem, Lee East) said it was not the job of the developer to take on the medical shortfall for the whole Gosport area.

Despite the need for 40 per cent of affordable housing to be provided on any development over 10 homes, none will be built. The officer’s report said that specialist consultants Adams Integra Ltd agreed that the developer said it would make the project unviable.