Two doctors have already joined the team and begun treating the most critically ill and severely injured patients across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, with the third member of the team scheduled to begin flying in February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jonathan Morris, Dr Anna Barrow, and Dr Chris Beng all have different medical backgrounds, ranging from emergency medicine and anaesthesia to paediatrics.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Dr Morris, who previously worked as an air ambulance doctor in Sydney, Australia, joins the charity as a consultant anaesthetist.

Dr Morris said: 'I am thrilled to be joining Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. I am excited to be working with such an inspiring team who are so passionate about providing the best critical care to the people in our region, whenever and wherever they need it.

He added: 'I feel truly privileged to be able to do this job, which would not be possible without the amazing support from our local community – thank you.'

SEE ALSO: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance has received a cheque from Southwick Park Golf Club

Dr Morris is one of many experienced doctors who have been hired to meet increased patient demand. The charity hopes to provide a fully staffed doctor and paramedic crew every day and night. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, receives no government or NHS funding and relies entirely on public support to keep flying and saving lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highly skilled paramedic and an experienced doctor form a uniquely skilled team that is perfectly suited to the unpredictable nature of the pre-hospital environment.This ensures that patients receive the best care possible.

At the scene of an emergency, doctors are expected to assist with scene leadership, complex decision-making, and advanced procedural intervention ranging from open heart surgery to amputations.