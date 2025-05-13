A Portsmouth man who was left severely disabled after taking heroin is taking on an epic fundraising challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Osborne, 37, a former mechanic from Portsmouth, has set his sights on cycling as far as he can at the Mountbatten Centre on Wednesday, May 21. It is a feat that seemed unimaginable after nearly dying in 2013, following drug misuse with Mikey addicted to crack cocaine and heroin.

Years of rehabilitation has seen him become an inspiration to those around him as he tackles life's challenges with a smile on his face. He is taking on the cycling fundraiser for a charity that has helped him, Headway, which supports people who have suffered brain injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikey does not shy away from his past and wants to use his experience to help raise awareness to local young people of the dangers of drug misuse. He said: “I am an addict of crack cocaine and heroin, I last used heroin in 2013 and it had been mixed with something else and I vomited in my sleep.

“I was there for days and my friend Nick got oxygen back into my body, otherwise I wouldn't be here today. I am alive for him and to inspire others and stop people from taking drugs.”

Mikey Osbourne (37) from Portsmouth, is severely disabled after drug misuse in 2013 which left him with a brain injury. Mikey is taking on a charity static bike ride cycling 60-80 miles at the Mountbatten Centre on Wednesday 21st May raising money for Headway. | Sarah Standing

His zest for life and the way he has faced adversity has been a joy to see for his personal assistants Izabela Bartnik and Busola Atewogbola.

Izabela said: “There was a time when the biggest challenge was that Mikey was quite upset and down with what happened and it was difficult to know what to do. It is better now and he has made it out the other side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is such a positive person and he is smiling so much. He has many reasons not to smile but he has a great attitude, if he falls over he will smile, something bad happens to him he will laugh. He is such a bright person.”

Busola echoed Izabela’s sentiments. She said: “He takes the good from everything, his smile and his happiness is contagious.”

Gym goers at BH Live at Mountbatten Centre have been amazed by Mikey’s determination as he pushes his body to its limits when attending the gym four times a week in preparation for his challenge.

Mikey with Izabela Bartnik, Busola Atewogbola, and Kristopher Perry. | Sarah Standing

Kristopher Perry is Izabela’s partner and a friend of Mikey’s. He said: “What a character Mikey is. I was working as a volunteer in a bike centre when I met him. He was so enthusiastic to get involved and help people fix the bikes, and share the knowledge he has as a mechanic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting to know him over the last few months, I have seen him grow so much, from lifting car batteries to cycling on his personal bike. Then to find out he is going to the gym four times a week and really pushing himself. Now he is challenging himself to a bike ride which is extremely challenging and inspirational.

“For someone that has gone through such a traumatic injury and to be doing this, bringing awareness of his situation and what happened to him, is inspirational.”

Working alongside Mikey has been life-affirming for Izabela. She said: “It makes us see that sometimes we complain about things that don't really matter, small things. We forget how lucky we actually are to be on this planet, to see all the beauty, meet different people, and actually be alive.

“We take it for granted but Mikey reminds us that we are so lucky to be here.”