A 12-year-old girl has taken the opportunity to raise funds for premature babies while visiting her grandmother in Waterlooville.

Skylar Orme-Joicey, 12, from Birmingham, raises money for charities throughout the year in her role as National United Miss UK Ambassador.

Skylar Orme-Joicey, 12, set up a fundraiser for Ickle Pickles Charity in Waterlooville on Wednesday, April 24, 2025 | Habibur Rahman

However, her drive to help people doesn't stop when she is visiting family, as she set up a fundraiser for the charity Ickle Pickles while visiting her grandmother, Rosemary Joicey, on Wednesday, April 23, in Gordon Road.

Ickle Pickles helps raise money for life-saving intensive care equipment that helps keep premature babies alive. To help raise funds, Skylar, alongside Rosemary, her mum Hannah, sister Willow, and neighbour Amanda Ferry, set up stall outside her nan’s house to sell a range of goods.

The fundraiser was Skylar’s idea as a way to celebrate her twelfth birthday. Skylar said: “I feel very happy to give my time to help little children. I decided to give up my birthday and help the little babies that are ill.”

Hannah Joicey, Sklar Orme-Joicey, neighbour Amanda Ferry, grandmother Rosemary Joicey, and sister Willow Orme-Joicey | Habibur Rahman

It is cause that is close to Skylar and her families hear after her younger sister was born prematurely.

A number of handmade goods were on sale including bracelets, jam, candles, and flowers made from pipe cleaners. The also received support from Bargain Brand Foods in Havant who donated a number of items for free to help raise the funds.

The fundraiser proved a success with £135 raised so far. Skylar is now making plans to host a bigger fundraiser in the area later this summer.