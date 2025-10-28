Portsmouth GP practice employee wins award for contributions to quality of end of life care

A Portsmouth GP practice is celebrating after a staff member was crowned ‘Non‑Clinical Team Member of the Year’ at the recent Daffodil Standards Awards.

The third annual Daffodil Standards Awards took place at the RCGP Annual Conference in Newport, Wales, earlier this month and saw Lisa Davies, a Cancer Care Coordinator at Portsdown Group Practice, awarded the accolade for her contributions to delivering quality end of life care.

The Daffodil Standards Awards - a joint project between the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) and the UK's leading end of life charity Marie Curie – is a recognition and celebration of exceptional end-of-life care delivered by practices, GPs and their teams.

Nominees and winners are selected based on their implementation of the principles of The Daffodil Standards. There are a set of voluntary quality improvement standards developed by Marie Curie and the RCGP to support better, more consistent end of life care across general practice. To date, more than 2,100 practices across the UK have signed up to the Standards.

Lisa Davies won 'Non-Clinical Team Member of the Year'.

Judges were particularly impressed with Lisa for going above and beyond in a non-clinical role. They praised her dedication, inclusivity and compassion, which has directly improved the quality of end of life care across the whole practice.

‘Non‑Clinical Team Member of the Year’ winner, Lisa Davies, said: “I’m touched to have won this award and would like to thank the whole team at Portsdown Group Practice for supporting me in my role. This recognition highlights how important collaboration between clinical and non-clinical staff is in providing the best possible end of life care. By working together, we’ve been able to make a real difference for patients and their families.”

Siwan Seaman, Medical Director at Marie Curie’s Cardiff and the Vale hospice, said: “We’ve been working closely with the RCGP for over ten years now, and I am very pleased to see our partnership continuing to be celebrated through the Daffodil Standards Awards.

“This cross-community initiative promotes quality improvements in General Practice with a patient focused approach that will support better outcomes in palliative and end of life care.

“These are the only awards within the sector that recognise the contributions of the entire practice team and celebrate the importance of a compassionate and targeted approach at every stage of the end of life experience. Huge congratulations to all the winners!”