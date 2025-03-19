A local Portsmouth woman will be one of hundreds taking part in a charity walk to raise funds for research into brain tumours.

Jade Arnell was diagnosed with a life-limiting brain tumour in 2024 and is now raising funds by organising the Portsmouth Twilight Walk on Saturday, March 22. It is one many walks taking place across the country in March to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity in what is Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

The Twilight Walk is taking place this Saturday in support of The Brain Tumour Charity. | The Brain Tumour Charity

Saturday’s walk is a 10k route from Canoe Lake down to Old Portsmouth and back again. Jade, a local business owner and mother of three, has learnt how much more research is needed to help take on the deadly disease, that she felt she had to do something.

She said: “Organising The Portsmouth Twilight Walk during Brain Tumour Awareness Month is my way of turning a personal battle into a collective stride towards hope. After my diagnosis in September 2024, I realised how crucial research and support are in combating this disease.

“Walking alongside my community, I’m not just raising funds; I’m lighting the path for a future where brain tumours no longer claim lives.”

To date she has raised £6,132 all going towards helping to tackle the biggest cancer killer of under 40s in the UK. Jade’s fundraising page can be found here.

Laura Dowling, head of events at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are extremely grateful for all the efforts made by our fantastic fundraisers. Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of those under 40 and, unlike other cancers, survival rates have not improved in recent years.

“The money raised at The Twilight Walk will enable us to continue funding pioneering research to help us change these shocking statistics in the future and bring hope to the 34 people who are diagnosed with a brain tumour every day in the UK.”

As well as the walk in Portsmouth, a number of people will be meeting at The Festing Pub beforehand to shave their head to raise additional funds.

The Brain Tumour Charity funds pioneering research aimed at helping improve survival rates and treatment options, while also raising awareness of symptoms to help bring about earlier diagnosis. More information on the charity, including details of its helpline, can be found at thebraintumourcharity.org