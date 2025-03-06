A Southsea man is in training to take on a marathon in the Arctic Circle - all while dressed as an inflatable tyrannosaurus rex.

Arnie Delstanche, 28, originally from the midlands, has been a common site at Southsea Parkrun recently, and while you may not know his face, you would recognise the bright orange T-Rex suit he runs in. Having decided to raise money for Cancer Research UK, a cause close to his heart, he wanted to up the ante and bring a fun aspect to the challenge.

Arnie Delstanche is taking on a marathon in Norway in June for Cancer Research UK - dressed as a T-Rex | Arne Delstanche

Arnie said: “I have lost several members of my family to cancer and I know its something that hits home for a lot of people. I wanted to showcase the struggle but by doing something really silly for something that is really serious.”

With the outfit decided, Arnie chose to enter the Midnight Sun Marathon in Tromso, Norway, an event which starts at night but with the sun never setting below the horizon, it will be light throughout. The cold may be an additional challenge for some but that is exactly what appealed to Arnie, “Norway is the only place cold enough where I can wear the suit and not get heat stroke”.

Fundraising and training is now well underway with the marathon taking place on June 21. Saturday’s Parkrun proved useful as it was the first time the t-rex suit had failed him with the fan breaking half way round. Having described it as running “with a plastic bag over my head” a spare replacement fan has become a must have item for the challenge on the big day.

Arnie Delstanche battles through the Southsea Parkrun after the fan broke in his suit. | Chris Moorhouse

Cancer Research UK is a cause that Arnie cares deeply about. He said: “I lost my grandmother to skin cancer nine years ago, my other grandmother to bowel cancer a year later, and my aunt to lung cancer six years ago. One of my best friends also lost her dad to cancer when she was eight. It’s something that has affected me personally as I know it has lots of people.

“My background is quite scientific, being a data scientist for the Ministry of Defence (MoD), so something like Cancer Research UK which has a very scientific approach appealed to me to support.”

His work for the MoD saw him awarded the best early careers civil servant of 2024 which meant he had the opportunity to meet the King at Buckingham Palace two weeks ago.

The moment Arnie told King Charles he would be running a marathon as a dinosaur for Cancer Research UK | Arnie Delstanche

Arnie said: “It was a privilege to meet King Charles. He is a patron of Cancer Research UK so I told him I was running a marathon as a dinosaur which got a laugh out of him.”

The next challenge for Arnie is the Jurassic Express Trail Run in Swanage which is a half marathon. The chance to run along the Jurassic coast in a T-Rex outfit was too good an opportunity to turn down.

For further details on Arnie’s challenge and to donate to his fundraiser visit: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/arnies-giving-page-4