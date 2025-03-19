A popular Portsmouth parkrun has been cancelled this weekend due to maintenance taking place on a section of the route.

Southsea parkrun will not be taking place on Saturday, March 22 due to work being carried out on the canopy of South Parade Pier. The work means that barriers are currently in place narrowing the boardwalk too much to allow enough space for the event to go ahead.

The organisers announced the news on its website. A spokesperson said: “Really gutted to have to pass on this unwelcome news after a great homecoming event last Saturday. The maintenance work under the canopy of South Parade Pier has reduced the space available to us to the extent that it would be unsafe to put on the event, especially in view of the much increased numbers we saw last weekend.

“So we have reluctantly decided we must cancel Southsea parkrun this weekend.”

There is a chance that the work will also affect next weekend’s parkrun with confirmation expected to be released next week. While there will be disappointment that the event has been cancelled the events in Great Salterns and Portsmouth Lakeside will be going ahead as usual.

The start and finish line of the Southsea event returned to Speakers’ Corner last week for the first time since the sea defences work completed. Prior to that the run had been starting and finishing in Eastney.

Further information on the event, including the latest information, can be found on https://www.parkrun.org.uk/southsea/news/.