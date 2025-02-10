Hospital bosses have apologised for issues with car parking machines at Queen Alexandra Hospital - with drivers reassured they will not receive fines if they have been unable to pay.

The pay machines at the hospital in Cosham have been out of action since the end of last week, with drivers unable to pay to park with their cards or cash before leaving. Instead Portsmouth Hospitals Trust, which runs the hospital, urged drivers to use a parking app or call a telephone number so they can pay.

However the trust has now confirmed the issues have been resolved and has apologised to patients and visitors for the problems.

Mark Orchard, chief finance officer and deputy CEO at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said, “We are sorry that visitors using the car parks on the Queen Alexandra Hospital site have faced issues since last week with the payment machines being out of use.

“While we do offer alternative ways of payment including the RingGo app, we recognise this will not be suitable for everyone and are working with our external contractors to understand the issue and ensure it is fixed as soon as possible.

“If people have concerns about paying, they can speak with our main reception team who will be able to support them. We have instructed our parking provider to not issue any parking penalties during the time the machines have not been available.

“We expect the machines to be working by the end of today (Monday, February 10 2025) and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It is not the first time patients and visitors have experienced problems with the pay machines with a number of instances of parking fines being sent to drivers who correctly paid before leaving. Faulty parking machines had previously been blamed.