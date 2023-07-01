Ace Rewcastle, aged eight, was on holiday in Barbados with his mother in January when he suddenly became ill and was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. Following an outpouring of support from people in Portsmouth – including a fundraiser which reached more than £120,000, Ace sadly passed away weeks after his diagnosis.

At this year’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy event on Southsea Common – held on Saturday, July 1, 17 of Ace’s year four school friends ran, crawled and climbed their way through a series of muddy obstacles in t-shirts bearing his photograph under the name ‘Ace’s Army’.

Ace's Army ahead of the race.

The effort was organised by parents of Ace’s classmates and the group has raised more than £2000. Ace’s mother, Amber Field, attended the race to watch the team run in memory of her son.

Family friend Sasha Steadman, whose son Freddie was a ‘best friend’ to Ace, said: ‘We’ve all pulled together. It’s very emotional but it’s lovely. [Amber] absolutely loves it – she loves that Ace’s memory is always carried forward with all these little thing that we are doing. It makes her really proud.’

Following his death, the city has paid tributes to Ace including when footballers and fans at Portsmouth FC homeground Fratton Park held a minute’s silence earlier this year in his honour.

If you would like to support Ace’s Army in their fundraising effort for Cancer Research UK, click here.