Military re-enactors have pledged their support to a hospice care charity based in the Portsmouth area.

The organising committee of Southwick Revival, an event which brings the village back to the 1940s through the “spirit of D-Day”, will be financially supporting the Rowans Hospice. Redundancies were announced at the non-profit organisation, based in Purbrook, earlier this month due to a worsening financial crisis.

The charity helps adults with life-limiting illnesses and provides free care. Martin Bazeley, Southwick Revival committee chairman, said they will be continuing to support the charity. An immediate £5,000 donation has been made, with further larger financial contributions planned following the revival event on June 8 and 9.

The committee who organise the Southwick Revival event, which is preparing for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, have increased donations to the Rowan's Hospice due to their financial struggles. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

He said: “Over the past few years, we have donated £27,500 to Rowan’s Hospice following our hugely popular Southwick Village D-Day Revival. Our visitors are so generous, aware that our ticketed event also supports military veterans and their families. We care deeply about Rowan’s Hospice and the vital contribution to end-of-life palliative care it has provided to people in Hampshire.

“After our D-Day 80th Anniversary revival this year, we plan on making another very significant donation to Rowan’s Hospice. We urge our community to help Rowans Hospice maintain dignity to those suffering at the end of their lives.”

Roughly 90 per cent of the charity’s funding comes from public donations, with further contributions coming from the NHS. The Rowan’s Hospice has since been unsuccessful in securing further financial contributions from the NHS.

Dr Katie Jerram, medical director, said: “Rowans’ management team are looking at restructuring and cost efficiencies but tragically this can mean staff cuts and will impact our enhanced services such as Hospice at Home, the inpatient unit and additional therapies that ease the burden faced by families facing the impending loss of loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to maintain Rowans’ community care services but we have seen a very significant fall in donations in 2023/24 as the cost of living and increased bills impact the general public.”