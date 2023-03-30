The centre-back, who also went on to manage Fareham Town, passed away in 2019, aged 55, from the rare blood cancer, Waldenstrom macroglobulinaemia.

On Sunday April 16, the father-of-three will be remembered in a football match as the All-Stars take on a team of Jon’s former Fareham players at Cams Alders Football Stadium in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The All-Stars line-up will include Jason Dodd, Lee Bradbury, Glenn Cockerill, Deon Burton, Guy Butters, Alan Knight, Dave Waterman, Nicky Banger, Reuben Agboola and Gary Wheatcroft with support on the sidelines from Paul Walsh, Mickey Adams and Claus Lundekvam.

Jon Gittens in action for Pompey and right, with his wife Jayne

Meanwhile ex-Fareham Town captain, Bjay Green has been instrumental in bringing his side back together after 20 years.

The game was also staged last year.

Jon’s wife, Jayne, who organised the match alongside Bjay, said: ‘I know Jon would want us to do this to continue fundraising for research. We received so much support from Cancer Research UK, from information when he was diagnosed to the treatments he received, that we really want to continue to raise awareness and support the charity.’

Former team-mate and Saints full-back, Jason Dodd said: ‘I was lucky enough to play with Jon and the fact that so many of us are all coming back together to remember him says a lot about him as a person.

‘It’s a wonderful cause and Jayne is fantastic, giving back to those who supported them during that difficult time.

‘For us to come along and have a wander round on the pitch and have some banter with the fans after years of rivalry is a no-brainer. It will be a brilliant, family day.’

In addition to spells at Fratton Park and The Dell during his 15-year playing career, Jon also represented Middlesbrough, Swindon Town, Torquay United, and Exeter City.

In his later years he became a pioneer in coach education for the FA, during which time Jon championed inclusivity and became a role model for the next generation of coaching talent from diverse ethnic communities. His outstanding achievements were reflected in the opening of ‘The Jon Gittens Pitch’ at England’s training base, St George’s Park.

Despite spending much of his sporting career in the spotlight, Jon kept his 2014 diagnosis private.

Jayne said: ‘Jon was never poorly and had experienced no symptoms until he suffered a really bad nosebleed on a flight back from China where he had been working. He visited the doctor straight away and tests revealed he had developed Waldenstrom macroglobulinaemia. He was so strong physically and mentally, fighting it and carried on working for as long as he could.’

WM is an incurable type of slow growing, non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It affects a type of white blood cell called B cells, which normally create antibodies that help the immune system fight viruses and bacteria. But in people with WM, the abnormal B cells fill up the bone marrow or enlarge the lymph nodes or spleen.

Jon received chemotherapy as well as taking up the opportunity to be part of a clinical trial but sadly, just three months before he was due to receive a stem cell transplant, Jon passed away in May 2019.

Jayne said: ‘So many people are affected by cancer and we feel really passionately about helping others to remain with their loved ones for longer. The charity match helps us to keep Jon’s memory alive and is our way of making sure some good comes out of something so sad.

‘It’s going to be a really fantastic day watching both sides play and there are lots of fun things planned for all the family.’

Kick-off is at 2pm and fans will have the opportunity to donate to take part in a half-time penalty shoot-out against ex-Portsmouth goalkeeper, Alan Knight, nicknamed ‘Legend’, having played more than 800 times for Pompey.

Younger fans can also enjoy a day of bouncy castles, face painting and cupcakes as well as the chance to have pictures with the Portsmouth and Southampton mascots.

Meanwhile an extensive selection of footballing memorabilia will be auctioned off, including signed shirts from Portsmouth, Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday, currently managed by ex-Pompey player, Darren Moore.

Fareham Town Football club has provided the pitch for free to enable as many donations as possible to go towards Cancer Research UK as it strives to find new and improved ways of detecting, treating and preventing more than 200 types of cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Hampshire, Elisa Mitchell, said: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to Jayne, Jon’s former team-mates and everyone looking to support this exciting event in Jon’s memory. Thanks to their generosity and commitment to the cause, Cancer Research UK has been at the forefront of cancer research for over 120 years and we’re not stopping now.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime*, but all of us can help beat it. So, we hope more people across the South will support Jo’s memorial match if they can. We’re working towards a world where we can all live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Progress made by Cancer Research UK has led to more than 50 cancer drugs used across the UK - and around the world - from widely used chemotherapies to new-generation precision treatments.

In fact, drugs linked to the charity are used to treat more than 125,000 patients in the UK every year – that’s 3 out of every 4 patients who receive cancer drugs on the NHS.