If you decide to venture out on March 1, there is plenty of choice when it comes to restaurants and cafés that serve up some of the best stacks in the Portsmouth area.

Whether you are team sugar and lemon or you prefer a sweet treat of Nutella and strawberries, we have put together a list of some of the best places to get pancakes on Pancake Day.

Here's a list of the best places to get pancakes on Pancake Day in the Portsmouth area.

Here is everything you need to know:

Feed, Portsea

The Hard, Portsea, PO1 3EA.

Feed has an array of pancakes that are served throughout the day.

Breakfast pancakes such as the homemade pancake brekkie are available until 2pm but sweet pancakes such as the Nutella stack are served all day.

Pancakes are priced from £6.50 for a standard maple stack.

Feed is open from 8am to 8pm every day.

To see the full menu, please visit the Feed Facebook page.

Garage Lounge, Southsea

Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SB,

The Garage Lounge is one of the best brunch spots on Albert Road.

The independent café has two sweet pancake options on their menu which will be perfect to celebrate Pancake Day this year.

Visitors can choose from pancakes and berries with mascarpone, granola, and maple syrup for £7.95 or the American breakfast pancakes with streaky bacon, sausage, fried egg, and maple syrup for £8.95.

This café is open from 9am to 4.30pm every day, with the last food order at 4pm.

To find out more, please visit thegaragelounge.co.uk

Panero Lounge, Southsea

Palmerston Road, Southsea, PO5 3QH.

Pancakes are available all day every day at Panero Lounge on Palmerston Road.

Panero, which is a restaurant branch owned by Lounges, has two types of triple-stacked pancakes on its menu.

The pancakes include smoked streaky bacon and maple syrup or banana, berry compote and Greek yogurt both priced at £7.75.

This chain restaurant also offers click and collect if you prefer to enjoy your pancakes at home.

Their opening hours are Sunday to Wednesday from 9am to 11pm and Thursday to Saturday from 9am to midnight.

To find out more and to see the whole menu, please visit the Panero Lounge website.

The Parade Tea Rooms, Southsea

Western Parade, Southsea,PO5 3JF.

Pancakes are on offer all day at The Parade Tearooms on Western Parade.

If you prefer American pancakes with smoked streaky bacon, maple syrup, and fresh berries this is the perfect place to visit on Shrove Tuesday and the stack is priced at £8.95.

A vegan option is also available for £7.95.

The Parade Tea Rooms is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and from 8am to 5pm on weekends.

To find out more, please visit The Parade Tea Rooms website.

Sprinkles Gelato, Landport

Commercial Road, Portsmouth, PO1 1BQ.

If you prefer crepes to pancakes, Sprinkles is a great place to visit Shrove Tuesday.

They have a host of crepes on offer with toppings including sugar and lemon, Kinder Bueno, and strawberries with mini marshmallows and white chocolate.

Prices vary and Sprinkles is open from 10am to midnight on weekdays and 9am to midnight on weekends.

If you wish to see what else Sprinkles has to offer, you can see the full menu here.

Josie's, Petersfield

St Peter's Road, Petersfield, GU32 3HU

Josie's is known for its thick pancake stack that is sure to fill you up for the entirety of Pancake Day.

This brunch restaurant has a total of seven pancakes to choose from on its regular menu including fruit pancakes, Biscoff, and Oreo.

A single stack of pancakes starts from £5.95 and a stack of three starts from £7.95 if you fancy the challenge.

Josie's in Petersfield opens from 7.30am to 6pm during the week.

Their weekend opening hours are from 8am to 6pm on Saturdays and 8am to 4pm on Sundays.

Josie's is independently run and other venues include Winchester, Bishop's Waltham, and Romsey.

To find out more, please visit the Josie's website.

Scoops, Southsea

Elm Grove, Southsea, PO5 1JF.

Scoops is another ice cream parlour that is ideal for crepe lovers.

Their crepes include lemon zest, banoffee, and a Nutella and cookie desire.

Crepe prices at Scoops start from £4.95 and you can even add your own toppings to make the perfect sugary treat.

Scoops also have another parlour on Commercial Road if you are out shopping on Shrove Tuesday.

To see the full menu, please visit scoopsgelato.co.uk.

