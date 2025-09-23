Bakerellys opened in Queen Street, Portsea on Saturday, September 20 as it took over from Amin Tandoori. Owner Ellie Ostler, who was involved in running the tandoori when it reopened in June following renovation, decided to replicate the success the café experienced in Lee-on-the-Solent since it opened in March this year.

The new café will be utilising its experience with the Amin Tandoori to also offer a range of hot food including chicken tikka wraps and smash burgers.

Popular bakes at the Leigh-on-the-Solent café will also feature in Portsmouth including its range of cookie pies. It also offers a number of dessert including croffles - which is croissant dough cooked in a waffle maker.

See inside Bakerellys new café in Portsmouth in the below pictures:

1 . Bakerellys Bakerellys opened in Queen Street, Portsea, on Saturday, September 20. | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Bakerellys has opened in Queen Street, Portsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-86) It is the second Bakerellys store with the original one on Marine Parade, Lee-on-the-Solent. | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Bakerellys Alongside the sweet treats, Bakerellys in Portsmouth will also serve a rage of hot foods including chicken tikka wraps and smash burgers. | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales