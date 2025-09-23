Bakerellys opens in Portsmouth - popular Lee-on-the-Solent bakery brings it unique pink branding and sweet treats to Portsmouth

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:46 BST

A popular Lee-on-the-Solent bakery has opened a second branch in Portsmouth bringing its unique pink branding and delicious sweet treats to the city.

Bakerellys opened in Queen Street, Portsea on Saturday, September 20 as it took over from Amin Tandoori. Owner Ellie Ostler, who was involved in running the tandoori when it reopened in June following renovation, decided to replicate the success the café experienced in Lee-on-the-Solent since it opened in March this year.

The new café will be utilising its experience with the Amin Tandoori to also offer a range of hot food including chicken tikka wraps and smash burgers.

Ellie started Bakerellys online five years ago having always had a passion for baking. It grew in popularity with the intricately decorated bakes flying off the shelves and allowing her to fulfil her dream of opening a cake shop.

Popular bakes at the Leigh-on-the-Solent café will also feature in Portsmouth including its range of cookie pies. It also offers a number of dessert including croffles - which is croissant dough cooked in a waffle maker.

Bakerellys opened in Queen Street, Portsea, on Saturday, September 20.

Bakerellys opened in Queen Street, Portsea, on Saturday, September 20.

It is the second Bakerellys store with the original one on Marine Parade, Lee-on-the-Solent.

It is the second Bakerellys store with the original one on Marine Parade, Lee-on-the-Solent.

Alongside the sweet treats, Bakerellys in Portsmouth will also serve a rage of hot foods including chicken tikka wraps and smash burgers.

Alongside the sweet treats, Bakerellys in Portsmouth will also serve a rage of hot foods including chicken tikka wraps and smash burgers.

Customers enjoy the opening day of Bakerellys in Portsmouth.

Customers enjoy the opening day of Bakerellys in Portsmouth.

