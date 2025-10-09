Known for its distinctive floral decor, a cherished cafe has launched a unique evening dining experience.

Blooms Cafe and Restaurant, located at the back of the Emsworth B&B, has gone from strength to strength after opening its doors in 2020 - and a new expansion marks its continued progress.

The charming venue, which is adorned from top to bottom with flowers, is the brainchild of Anna Tarrant, who found her calling after leaving the corporate world.

Blooms, in Emsworth, has announced it is now offering twilight dining. | Blooms

Five years on, and Anna has announced Blooms will now be opening for twilight sessions, offering a contemporary dinner menu between Tuesday and Saturday.

She said: "We've built Blooms on the foundation of homemade food and unique experiences.

"Our evening service is a natural evolution, allowing us to share our quality cuisine with guests looking for something special beyond the traditional tearoom hours."

The owner originally started the business after discovering her passion for flowers following a floristry course, prompting her to start selling her creations. As demand grew, so did Blooms, with Anna offering hot drinks and cakes before finding a permanent home to set up shop.

The blooms Facebook page says: “Forget everything you thought you knew about Blooms. When the sun sets, we transform.”

The venue will continue offering its popular tearoom menu, which features afternoon tea and a range of sweet treats.