Boathouse in Swanwick appoints new hospitality leader after previously running Rick Stein's fish restaurant

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 14:43 BST
A successful hospitality lead is excited to make an impact after being welcomed to a new restaurant.

The team at Boathouse Swanwick has welcomed Louis Rogers to oversee the running of the newly opened venue and manage the day to day operations.

Louis has more than 18 years of experience and he has worked in managerial roles across a number of high-profile venues including Rick Stein’s fish restaurants

Louis said: “My experience in hospitality is really rich and I’m keen to share my knowledge with my team. I’m looking forward to making an impact and delivering outstanding experiences for diners, especially with the busy festive period ahead.

Boathouse Swanwick has appointed a new hospitality leader, Louis Rogers, who has over 18 years of experience.Boathouse Swanwick has appointed a new hospitality leader, Louis Rogers, who has over 18 years of experience.
Boathouse Swanwick has appointed a new hospitality leader, Louis Rogers, who has over 18 years of experience. | Boathouse Swanwick

“Running a successful venue is about anticipating every need and planning for every detail. It’s my job to make sure everything flows like clockwork.”

Boathouse Swanwick opened up in August after being closed while it underwent a huge refurbishment and extensive rebuild. The work, which totalled seven-figures, creates a sleek and modern indoor dining experience with a nautical theme.

The restaurant also functions as a coffee shop and bar, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and evening dining. Customers also get to experience incredible panoramic views of the marina.

Louis added: “Boathouse Swanwick is such a unique venue with a lot to offer its guests - it’s clear to see why it has hit the ground running since opening in summer.”

Oliver Weeks, managing director, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Louis to my team. He has exactly the type of experience we need for Boathouse Swanwick to thrive and continue to be a success for years to come.”

For more information about the Boathouse Swanwick, click here.

