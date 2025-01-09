Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four local eateries have reached the semi-final stage of the British Kebab Awards as the voting opens to whittle down the finalists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13th British Kebab Awards are set to take place in London on February 26 and restaurants including Mehmet Kitchen and Agora have a chance to be named as winners in their respective categories. Voting has now opened with customers having the chance to get behind their local eatery.

The four nominations from our region are as follows:

Four local eateries have been announced as semi-finalists in The British Kebab Awards. | Contributed

Best Kebab Restaurant Regional: Agora Restaurant, Clarendon Road, Southsea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Takeaway Regional: Dilan Kebab, Greywell Road, Leigh Park

Customer Satisfaction: Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor Road, Portsmouth

Kebab Van of the Year: The Boss Kebab, Winchester Road, Shedfield

The Boss Kebab owner Siyami Er will be looking to be named winner two years in a row after he scooped the award for Kebab Van of the Year in 2024. Mehmet Kitchen are also no strangers to the awards having been named Best Newcomer in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agora owner Yilmaz Sener, with his twin daughters, Berfin and Dilan Sener in Agora, Southsea | Habibur Rahman

Votes can be placed on the British Kebab Awards Voting Page, where you can select your favourite semi-finalists. The voting closes on January 11 and businesses that receive the most votes, combined with endorsements from MPs, councillors, and other factors, will make it to the final.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the awards, said: “ Every vote counts in recognising the dedication and hard work of the incredible businesses that keep the UK’s kebab scene thriving. This is your opportunity to support local businesses and celebrate their contribution to our communities.

“Let’s come together to celebrate the best of British kebabs and support the businesses that make a difference in our communities.”