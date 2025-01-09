British Kebab Awards: Portsmouth businesses reach semi final including The Boss Kebab, Mehmet Kitchen and Agora Restaurant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 13th British Kebab Awards are set to take place in London on February 26 and restaurants including Mehmet Kitchen and Agora have a chance to be named as winners in their respective categories. Voting has now opened with customers having the chance to get behind their local eatery.
The four nominations from our region are as follows:
Best Kebab Restaurant Regional: Agora Restaurant, Clarendon Road, Southsea
Best Takeaway Regional: Dilan Kebab, Greywell Road, Leigh Park
Customer Satisfaction: Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor Road, Portsmouth
Kebab Van of the Year: The Boss Kebab, Winchester Road, Shedfield
The Boss Kebab owner Siyami Er will be looking to be named winner two years in a row after he scooped the award for Kebab Van of the Year in 2024. Mehmet Kitchen are also no strangers to the awards having been named Best Newcomer in 2021.
Votes can be placed on the British Kebab Awards Voting Page, where you can select your favourite semi-finalists. The voting closes on January 11 and businesses that receive the most votes, combined with endorsements from MPs, councillors, and other factors, will make it to the final.
Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the awards, said: “ Every vote counts in recognising the dedication and hard work of the incredible businesses that keep the UK’s kebab scene thriving. This is your opportunity to support local businesses and celebrate their contribution to our communities.
“Let’s come together to celebrate the best of British kebabs and support the businesses that make a difference in our communities.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.