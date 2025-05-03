Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Southsea restaurant is holding a special event for WWII veterans on VE Day offering them and their carers a free lunch.

Chambers Restaurant on Landport Terrace will be hosting the veterans on Thursday, May 8 to honour their “bravery and sacrifices”. The eatery is calling on any WWII veterans to get in contact with them in order to reserve a space at the event.

Carl Inman, general manager of Chambers, said: “On this momentous VE Day, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our veterans who have selflessly served our country. It is an honour to welcome these remarkable individuals and their dedicated carers to join us for a meal in celebration of their courage and sacrifices.

“We are committed to providing a warm and inviting atmosphere where we can come together to commemorate this significant day.”

The WWII veterans and their carers will be provided a complimentary lunch which will feature a selection of its finest dishes.

In order to reserve a spot at the special celebration or for any further enquiries contact Chambers on 023 92818270 or [email protected].