A generous coffee shop owner is hosting a free SEN Santa meet and greet this Christmas.

Jackie Avis owns Coco’s Coffee Shop, in Miller Drive, Fareham, and she has gone above and beyond this year to organise a special Christmas meet and greet.

The Santa meet and greet will be tailored to children with special educational needs and the coffee shop will be transformed into a ‘peaceful’ place where children will have the opportunity to meet Father Christmas.

Coco's Coffee Shop will be hosting a SEN friendly meet and greet with Santa this Christmas. Pictured: (Left to right) Santa, Jackie Avis Coco’s owner standing, and Elf Belle kneeling | Jackie Avis

The idea for the event was born after two parents expressed their frustration at how difficult it is to find Christmas events and grottos suitable for their children who have additional needs.

Jackie said: “I was asked by the parents of two autistic children if we could help by doing this and I have widened it to invite other children with additional needs too.

“I had a word with Santa and he told me he would be happy to do this.”

The free meet and greet will take place on Monday, December 23 from 5:30pm until 6:30pm. Children will leave with a story book and a gingerbread star after meeting Father Christmas during an individual five minute slot.

Parents will have the opportunity to take a picture of their child with Santa and there is no age limit .

Jackie added: “I think it is important for every child to see Santa at least once in their lives.

This is not the first Christmas event being held at the coffee shop. Last year, the cafe welcomed the Grinch and Max who had a special lunch with children - and the event went down a treat.

For more information about the SEN Santa meet and greet at Coco’s, call the coffee shop on 01329 600150.